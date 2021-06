Since the rollout of Pennsylvania’s new Unemployment Compensation system on Tuesday, 240,000 Pennsylvanians have successfully filed for unemployment benefits. Acting Secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry Jennifer Berrier said Friday that 216,000 filed claims online and 24,000 filed over the phone using the department’s teleclaims system. The department has called the new unemployment system a much-needed improvement from the previous, decades-old online infrastructure, which had been long criticized as glitchy and difficult to navigate.