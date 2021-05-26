Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Review: 'Red Kite, Blue Sky,' Madeleine May Kunin

By Benjamin Aleshire
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Politics and poetry may seem at first to be strange bedfellows. Yet governance and versification have a long tradition of being intimately linked. Queen Elizabeth I wrote poetry and translated ancient texts from Latin and Greek. One of few women in England at the time to receive a complete education in the classics, she dared to address the scholars at Oxford and Cambridge universities in Latin, the preeminent language of male authority.

www.sevendaysvt.com
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Pablo Neruda
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Book Review#Cat Books#History Books#Oxford#Switzerland Madeleine#German#Jews#Nazi#Jewish#Egyptians#Poems#Stars#Classics#Poets#Voyage#Richard#Chocolate#Ancient Texts#Strange Bedfellows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Switzerland
Related
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

The Best Reviewed Crime Books of the Month

A look at the month’s best reviewed crime novels, mysteries, and thrillers. “Chris Power’s elegant first novel is a slyly ensnaring literary thriller written in immaculate prose … an almost self-effacing commitment to unadorned clarity … Power’s restraint pays off, making for a subtly immersive read, his sentences rippling like clear water even as the story’s murkier undertow pulls you out to sea. He doesn’t skimp on themes either, raising interesting questions about whether stories draw their power from reality or imagination, who (if anyone) owns them, and what privileges narrative control confers on the teller. Contemporary socio-political issues aside, A Lonely Man is a gripping and deftly controlled novel that proves Power is as good at writing books as he is at writing about them.”
Books & LiteratureSun-Journal

Book Review

The Ilori invade Earth, killing one third of the population in this debut novel by Alechia Dow. We meet Ellie Baker, one of the survivors who keeps a secret library, an offense punishable by execution as the Ilori have made music, art and books illegal to have or use. We...
Books & Literaturenovelnotions.net

Book Review: The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

I received an advance copy of this book from the publisher, Macmillan Audio, via NetGalley in exchange for an honest review. The premise for The Maidens immediately piqued my interest. A ritualistic murder on a prestigious college campus, with a Classics professor and his select group of all female students, known as the Maidens, at the center of the intrigue? Yes, please. I love dark academia, especially when combined with the study of Ancient Greek and classical literature. I went in hoping form something along the lines of The Secret History, which I absolutely adore. But I liked what this book pretended to be far more than what it actually was. If that makes sense. Alas, The Maidens fell a bit flat for me.
Books & Literatureh-net.org

Call for Book Reviewers: Sephardic Horizons

Sephardic Horizons (https://www.sephardichorizons.org) has received the following books for review. We invite qualified reviewers to contact us at sephardichorizons@gmail.com to request any of these titles for review. Reviewers are expected to complete their reviews, minimum of 1,000 words, within ten weeks of receipt of the book and may, of course, keep the copy of the book after the review is complete.
Middletown, CTwesleyan.edu

Book Review on Monuments and Memory

Last weekend was Memorial Day, and I published this book review on memory and monuments in the Wall Street Journal. I repost it here. It’s become a truism that monuments speak of the time in which they were built as well as the time that they commemorate. And that what we hear them saying changes. At moments of political upheaval, the way we choose to remember—even what we remember—can be dramatically reconfigured. Here in the U.S., not a few statues are being removed from places of honor. And around the world, we’ve seen monuments to paragons of former regimes be displaced or reduced to rubble. Some applaud this iconoclasm as a reckoning with legacies of oppression; others complain of the past being canceled based upon present-day values.
Books & LiteratureRecycled Crafts

Book Review: A First Book of Knitting for Children

Most people of any age, when they learn to knit, learn the rhyme that goes with forming the knit stitch. It’s a great way to remember the basic motions that go into forming the stitch. Maybe you’ve wondered if there were other rhymes you could use to remember other parts...
Books & Literaturetherealreview.com

Book review: Intoxicating by Max Allen

It’s been assumed by most of us that Aboriginal Australians never drank alcohol before white European settlers/invaders arrived in 1788. But, as Max Allen writes in his latest book, this is not true. Allen isn’t the first to record this fact: Aboriginal historians and elders have known it for a...
Books & Literaturehistorynet.com

Book Review: Blood and Treasure

Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier, by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin, St. Martin’s Press, New York, 2021, $29.99. America’s first frontier, the one covered in this latest effort by The New York Times best-selling writing team of Bob Drury and Tom Clavin, lay west of the Appalachians and east of the Mississippi River. The title character, Daniel Boone (1734–1820), is the most famous character associated with that frontier, thanks to his exploits as a hunter, Indian fighter, explorer (think Cumberland Gap) and settler (particularly for settling in what became Kentucky). Boone was more than merely a creation of his early biographers, the authors argue. His lifetime of adventures and achievements were real.
Books & LiteratureSan Saba News & Star

Rylander Library Book Review

The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth (Amazon review) – Sally Hepworth, the author of The Mother-In-Law, delivers a knock-out of a novel about the ties that bind two sisters in The Good Sister. There's only been one time that Rose couldn't stop me from doing the wrong thing and that...
Arlington, MAYourArlington

No. 63: Red Letter Poems 3.0: How to love

UPDATED, June 11: Steven Ratiner, Arlington’s poet laureate, sought submissions in February 2020 from Arlington residents to contribute to "a rather unconventional, utterly delightful way to inject poetry into the everyday." It was to remain secret until its debut during April’s National Poetry Month. Then the coronavirus hit. Now, in June 2021, he offers Red Letters 3.0.
New York City, NYauctiondaily.com

Fine Books & Autographs at Auction June 17

New York—Swann Galleries will hold their spring offering of Fine Books & Autographs on Thursday, June 17. The auction will feature a strong showing of autographs by prominent American political figures, as well as bright minds from both the performing and visual arts. Literature from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries is present alongside a selection of art, press and illustrated books.
Books & Literaturecinelinx.com

The Jasmine Throne – Book Review

Tasha Suri, author of the award-winning duology The Books of Ambha, is back with The Jasmine Throne, book one in a new trilogy that reaches heights few historical fantasies can reach. Set in a world inspired by the history and legend of India and Indian culture, this story uses strong and violent imagery, folklore, and an explosion of character nuance that creates a tapestry of emotionally resonant storylines.
New York City, NYliveauctioneers.com

Swann’s June 17 Fine Books sale includes signed James Joyce editions

NEW YORK — Swann Galleries will hold their spring offering of Fine Books & Autographs on June 17. The auction will feature a strong showing of autographs by prominent American political figures, as well as bright minds from both the performing and visual arts. Literature from the 19th and 20th centuries is present alongside a selection of art, press and illustrated books. Absentee and Internet live bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers.
Books & Literaturethesaxon.org

Kafka Award: The Milan Kundera enigma, the elusive classic | Culture

Milan Kundera lives in the center of Paris, in one of the neighborhoods of the city, and perhaps the world, with the highest concentration of journalists, editors and people linked to the world of letters. At 92, his health has deteriorated, but not so long ago he was socializing. He was seen on the street and in restaurants, and cultivated a wide circle of friends and acquaintances.
Books & Literaturecatholic365.com

Teen Book Review: Shadow in the Dark

Shadow in the Dark: The Harwood Mysteries Book 1 by Antony Barone Kolenc. An attack by bandits in the middle of the night leaves a young boy with no memory of who he is or where he is from. Nursed back to health by the devoted monks in a Benedictine abbey, he takes the name Alexander, or Xan for short. Aided by the kindly Brother Andrew, Xan commits himself to finding out who he really is.
Books & Literaturenearnorthnow.com

Book Review: Faithless In Death

Review by Amy Martin, Fremont Area District Library Staff Member. Faithless in Death is the 52nd book in J.D. Robb's futuristic In Death series. In this book, Eve and her team are investigating the killing of a female artist. From the start, the facts don't add up, and Eve discovers that the woman who reported finding the body is telling lies. This starts a search for a killer with ties to a cult-like group.
Books & Literaturemacaronikid.com

Book Review: Julian is a Mermaid

The storyline is simple, a young boy sees some beautiful women on the train. Once home, he starts a mission to make himself as beautiful as those women were. When his Abuela catches him he worries about what she’ll think, and how she reacts is an important lesson for us all in acceptance. 'Julian is a Mermaid’ by Jessica Love is a beautiful book both in words, in illustrations and in morals. As a Mother to a toddler, I’ve got a front-row seat to the world of parenting. My daughter is constantly role-playing things she sees and hears on the playground, on television, and from her friends. She’s always pretending to be an adult and participates in all of the things she thinks adults do. I want to keep taking this book off our bookshelf and reading it together as a good reminder that not only can we pretend to be whatever we want, but you can also be anyone you want to be. I think Betsy Bird said it best in her review of this book, "It's a book for the human race".
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Ramdom Review: Book on coyotes to be discussed

William Robbins of Corvallis will review "Coyote America: A Natural and Supernatural History" by Dan Flores as part of the Friends of the Library Random Review series of book reviews on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. The event will take place online via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.
Books & LiteratureTexarkana Gazette

BOOKS | REVIEWS: The Lost Village

Ghost stories and horror — especially psychological horror — have roots in the mystery/thriller genre. Each of these storytelling forms delve, in some way, into inexplicable goings-on and who is behind these eerie events. Camilla Sten's often scary, highly entertaining debut "The Lost Village" delivers a robust plot that pays...