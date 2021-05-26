Cancel
Village Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Meeting June 3, 2021 6:00 P.M.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this meeting will be held remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. • JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join the meeting. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. • JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 975743135#.

