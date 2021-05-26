Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty One A Regulation in Relation to APPENDIX C RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE TRAFFIC COMMISSION - SECTION 2 TRAFFIC-CONTROLS LIGHT LOCATIONS

By Facebook Twitter Reddit
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 16 days ago

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 2 Traffic-control light locations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:. Appendix C Rules and...

www.sevendaysvt.com
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appendix#Regulations#Technical Services#Regulations#Ordinances#Approved Attestation#Thousand#Shelburne Road#Sponsor#South Willard Street#Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Colchester, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0582-8D 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On February 10, 2021, TAGDAG, LLC, 46 Merchant Street, Barre, VT 05461 and Vermont Tire & Service, Inc., 1877 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0582- 8D for a project generally described as change in use of the existing building from a steel fabrication to a tire merchandise and distribution facility, the closure of a dry well and associated site improvements. The project is located on Lot #7 of the Sunderland Industrial Park at 94 South Oak Circle in Colchester, Vermont.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Redstone Files Two More Suits Against CityPlace Burlington Project

Redstone ramped up its opposition to the CityPlace Burlington project this week with two new lawsuits that challenge the project's legal standing. The Burlington development firm filed cases in Vermont Superior Court’s civil division and in U.S. District Court. The filings name not only Redstone's rival developers as defendants but also city planning staff and members of the volunteer Development Review Board.
New Haven, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

New Haven Finds New Home for Historic Train Depot

New Haven officials have found a new home for their historic train depot, bringing an end to months of discussion over whether the 170-year-old building would face a wrecking ball in the name of progress. The brick depot has been in jeopardy since Amtrak deemed it to be a safety...
Chittenden County, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Town of Bolton: Notice of Public Hearing

The DRB will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, June 24, 2021, starting at 6:30 pm, to consider the following applications:. Application 2021-27-DRB: Applicant: Samantha Avant, Property Owner: Samantha Avant and Daniel Jones – Appealing Zoning Administrator's denial of application #2021-26-ZP to build an 8' x 8' & 16' x 16' deck at 3477 Stage Rd. Applicants are requesting a setback waiver to reduce 50 ft. minimum setbacks for side property lines. The property is located in the Rural II District. (Tax Map #11-0033477).
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Pandemic All-Star: Matt Dow, Wastewater Facilities Manager, Burlington

Matt Dow has spent most of his adult life talking about what happens after you flush the toilet. The second-generation wastewater operator manages the City of Burlington's three treatment plants. His late father was the superintendent of the South Burlington wastewater plant, and his mother's cousin runs the Essex facility. Needless to say, it wasn't uncommon for sewage to be a topic of dinnertime conversation.
Posted by
sevendaysvt

Burlington Lifts Mask Mandate for Municipal Buildings, Retail Stores

Fully vaccinated people in Burlington no longer have to wear facial coverings in city buildings and retail stores. City councilors voted unanimously to lift the city's mask mandate on Monday night. The move comes as the state announced that 79.2 percent of Vermonters age 12 and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Gov. Phil Scott has pledged to lift any remaining COVID-19 restrictions once the state reaches the 80 percent vaccine threshold.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Red Scare: Former Police Chief del Pozo Claims Burlington’s 'Socialists' Did Him In

Oh, please. Not that tired old trope. Former Burlington police chief Brandon del Pozo is shifting responsibility for the social media scandal that cost him his job in Burlington in late 2019. Now he's blaming "the Socialists" on the city council for his downfall. He also maintains that he resigned only after Mayor Miro Weinberger refused to defend him from opponents who had "their knives out."
Montpelier, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Jean L. Jasman

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Washington Unit Docket No.: 633-10-20-Wnpr. To the Creditors of Jean L. Jasman, late of Montpelier, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Pandemic All-Star: Todd Brown, Housing Advocate, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Burlington

Todd Brown was working at the Turning Point Center of Chittenden County in Burlington last spring when he learned that the state was planning to move its homeless population into hotels during the pandemic. The program needed staff for this massive undertaking, and his boss had suggested him. He was told to call a field director at the Agency of Human Services if interested.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Burlington Democrats Change Caucus Date to Meet Deadline

Burlington Democrats have changed the date of their nominating caucus for a special city council election after originally scheduling it after a key deadline. The change happened only after a Seven Days reporter informed the party of its mistake. The Burlington Democratic Committee had planned to caucus on Tuesday, June...
Essex, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing June 24, 2021-6:30 P.M.

This meeting will be held remotely. - Join via Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC - Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #. - Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. - Please visit our website www.essexvt.org.
Richmond, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda June 9, 2021

Due to precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with Act 92 this DRB meeting will be held online via Zoom. Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call 802-434-2430 if you have any...
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Vermont Lawmaker Kelly Pajala Feels Housing Pinch First-Hand

As a member of Vermont’s House of Representatives, Rep. Kelly Pajala (I-Londonderry) has participated in many hearings about the state's rental housing shortage. Pajala, the Londonderry town clerk, also often hears from constituents unable to find a place they can afford. Now Pajala faces her own housing crisis. The condo...
LawPosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice of Class Action Lawsuit

If you have owned real property in or around Bennington or North Bennington, Vermont, in the area of PFOA exposure, your rights may be affected by a class action lawsuit. You may be affected by a class action lawsuit called Sullivan, et al. v. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, No. 5:16-cv-125, in the United States District Court for the District of Vermont. Residents of Bennington and North Bennington have sued Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation ("Saint-Gobain"). They allege that Saint-Gobain contaminated their property and drinking water with a chemical called Perfluorooctanoic Acid ("PFOA"). The Court has allowed the lawsuit to proceed as a class action. The Property Class includes any natural person (not a corporate entity) who owned real property on March 14, 2016 in the Zone of Concern, an area delineated by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation ("DEC") in and around Bennington and North Bennington, or who purchased real property after March 14, 2016 that was subsequently added to the Zone of Concern by the Vermont DEC. The Property Class is seeking compensation for loss of value of real property and other property-related damages. A map of the Zone of Concern can be found at www.BenningtonVTClassAction.com.