‘False Positive’ Trailer: Ilana Glazer Stars In New A24 Childbirth Horror Film Coming To Hulu In July
Since its inception in 2012, A24 has given Blumhouse a run for its money as the independent studio doing the most to boost the horror film’s critical legitimacy with contemporary audiences. A lot of that has to do with Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, and their movies, but there are plenty of other strong genre releases in A24’s loaded catalog, too. In Fabric,” “The Blackcoat’s Daugther,” “Under The Skin,” and “It Comes At Night” are among the distinctive horror films that A24 puts out. The average Blumhouse film fails to carry the same pedigree.theplaylist.net