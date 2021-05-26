‘False Positive’ Trailer: Ilana Glazer Stars In New A24 Childbirth Horror Film Coming To Hulu In July

Inanna Sarkis was hardly a fan of horror growing up, but when the script for Simon Barrett's Séance came her way, she couldn't pass it up. I spoke to the star about working with the writer and director along with the camaraderie with her co-stars. Sarkis credits Barrett for how well he ran the film from her role of Alice, the script, and his set. "I loved working with [Simon]," Sarkis said. "It didn't feel like his first time directing. So I feel like he knows exactly what he wants, and he had an intricate way of directing, and he knew the characters inside out. So it was super helpful as an actress."