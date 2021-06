It has now been over two weeks since the Dallas Cowboys put together their 2021 draft class which was headlined by linebacker Micah Parsons. The state of the linebacker group as a whole is a very interesting one as Dallas also walked away with Jabril Cox during the 2021 NFL Draft. A few days after picking up their new players the organization chose not to pick up Leighton Vander Esch’s fifth-year option which is an indication that things could be changing in the middle of the defense rather soon.