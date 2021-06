While we are all considering the issue of public swimming pools, I would like to encourage serious thought to making any new pool(s) saltwater instead of chlorinated. I lived in Santa Rosa, Calif., from 2003-08 and was delighted to discover that all their city pools, indoor and outdoor, use saltwater technology. It is just as hygienic, easier on skin and swimsuits, less troublesome for those with chemical sensitivities and safer to handle for all staff. And saltwater feels wonderful on the skin, very much like “living” water.