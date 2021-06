Vanguard Renewables, a company specializing in organics to renewable energy that is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts, has announced the appointment of Joel Gay as its CEO. “Vanguard is in the midst of an aggressive expansion plan to deploy more than 100 new anaerobic digester projects across 30 states, representing nearly $2.5 billion of digester facilities. As the scale of the business grows, our team is expanding to include some of the most talented project developers and operators in the industry,” says George Polk, chairman of Vanguard Renewables. “Joel is an accomplished, results-driven leader with the proven ability to inspire growing teams and businesses to reach new heights.”