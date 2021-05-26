Cancel
Economy

Investment group to spend $100M on outpatient medical office buildings

By Alan Condon -
beckersasc.com
 28 days ago

Savlan Capital has acquired a slew of outpatient medical office buildings and plans to inject $100 million on more properties through 2021, GlobeSt.com reported May 26. The real estate investment group recently purchased the properties of six single-tenant medical office buildings for $13.4 million. Its most recent acquisition was a 5,125-square-foot facility in Norman, Okla., which is occupied by Direct Orthopedic Care.

www.beckersasc.com
