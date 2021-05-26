Investment group to spend $100M on outpatient medical office buildings

WARREN, N.J. — New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided a $100 million acquisition loan for two office buildings totaling 315,086 square feet that are located within the 176-acre Warren Corporate Center office campus in Warren, about 35 miles west of New York City. Both four-story buildings, which are situated on a combined 68 acres, recently underwent capital improvement programs. The loan carried a five-year term and a fixed interest rate. Lucas Borges, Michael Johnson and Matthew Pizzolato of JLL placed the debt on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Miami-based Exan Capital and Mirabaud Group, an international banking group based in Geneva, Switzerland. Jaime Fink, Kevin O’Hearn and Jose Cruz of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Rubenstein Partners LP and Vision Real Estate Partners, in the disposition of the two buildings. Warren Corporate Center serves as the headquarters campus of Everest Reinsurance Co. and features amenities such as a fitness center, full-service cafeteria, basketball court and a conference area.