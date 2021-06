UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar has taken the win of the second stage of the Tour of Slovenia, which also let him climb to the top of the General Classification. Despite him topping the Youth Classification in the last three editions of the race, this is the first time that the winner of the 2020 Tour de France wins a stage in the race of his home country. The second stage of the competition was 147 kilometres long and took the riders between Zalec and Celje and featured a route with two climbs of the second category and a mountain finish.