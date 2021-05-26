Cancel
Central MN’s Summer 2021 Parade Calendar

By Ashli Overlund
Posted by 
WJON
WJON
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most parades, if not all were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a hard blow to parade lovers everywhere. It's one of my favorite things about summertime in our area. This year, however, parades are coming back in full force! Get your lawn chair, sunblock and coolers ready, friends. If you're wondering when you can catch a local parade, you're in luck. We've put together your complete guide to local parades happening in central Minnesota this summer. Check out our list below & happy parading!

wjon.com
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
