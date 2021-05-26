Central MN’s Summer 2021 Parade Calendar

Warm weather in Minnesota is offering some challenges for all of us and that includes anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON Thursday. He says fishing early in the day and in the evening will offer most success fishing right now. Glen says that will also give people the best temperatures on the lake. He says he prefers fishing in 15 feet or less because fish at those depths are typically feeding. Glen says because of the warm temperatures throughout the state going up north to get away from the hot temperatures in the St. Cloud area won't likely make much of a difference. Listen below.