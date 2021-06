Now that we’ve gotten our first proper look at Eternals the fan theories are beginning to come together. One of the biggest questions to answer is why this team of incredibly powerful heroes hasn’t intervened in any of the crises faced by the MCU Earth. You could chalk up many of them to their philosophy of letting mankind make its own mistakes, but you’d think they’d at least step in when Thanos – who is linked to the Eternals – is out to destroy half of all life in the universe.