Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough rolls out updated logo

By Staff reports
newsoforange.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Hillsborough has refreshed its brand and is rolling it out, starting this week. The town's new logo is a reworking of the Historic Orange County Courthouse’s clock tower, which has been a symbol of Hillsborough for many years. The logo was selected by the Hillsborough Board of Commissioners last spring and was the top pick of four options by respondents to a February 2020 community survey. Its launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.newsoforange.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Orange County, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
Hillsborough, NC
Government
Orange County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logo Design#Hillsborough County#Updated Versions#English#Irish#Creativity Design Annuals#Branding Project#Signage#Uniforms#Digital Versions#Spring#Graphic Designer#Town Hall#Staff Selecting#Summit Creative Awards#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Raleigh, NCNew Haven Register

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Carrboro, NCchapelboro.com

Carrboro: New State Guidance, Bike Sharing and Freight Train Blues Festival

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell in the wake of North Carolina’s announcement scaling back capacity limits and mask requirements. What does it mean for Orange County? Plus: updates from the town council meeting this week and the Freight Train Blues Festival gets started!. Podcast:...
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Down on Copperline: The Freight Train’s Pulling Into Town Once More

Via the Orange County Arts Commission, Article by David Menconi. One aspect is the obligatory nod to safety protocols because of the still-lingering virus pandemic. The five-show series will be all-virtual this year, broadcast on a variety of online platforms – Facebook, YouTube, Soul Bag and Artarie. Another aspect is...
Hillsborough, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Randell Jones: Terror in the Backcountry, 1771

After several years in the late 1760s of bitter discourse, protest and, eventually, riots against egregious mistreatment by appointed officials, the farmers on North Carolina’s frontier continued to petition the royal governor and assembly for relief. These “Regulators” called for a better regulation of government. The entrenched powers that be were put off by these backcountry “rabble” and passed the Johnston Riot Act, enabling the government to declare Regulators as outlaws and to confiscate property. Indeed, Royal Gov. William Tryon convinced the council to approve his marching the provincial militia in the spring of 1771 into the backcountry to dominate these citizens.
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. Coordinator of Client Services - US Telecommute; 3. Customer Support Specialist; 4. Customer Service Associate; 5. Customer Service Representative WFH remote work from home; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative Medial Records; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Cary, NC; 9. Work Remotely - Customer Service Representative; 10. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate;
Orange County, NCnewsoforange.com

ABC Store on U.S. 70 cleared for upgrades

On Monday, the Mebane City Council approved a rezoning request that paves the way for the redevelopment of the ABC Store on US-70 heading into the city. The rezoning will allow the Orange County ABC Board to build an updated, larger liquor store. The layout of the store will have the retail portion in the front with the warehouse portion, which features a loading dock, in back.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Orange County Schools Aims To Rename Two Schools Ahead of Fall

Two Orange County schools (OCS) are undergoing a renaming process in order to abandon their ties to white supremacy. The school board originally voted in February to change the namesakes of Cameron Park Elementary and C.W. Stanford Middle – both of which contributed to the marginalization of people of color.
Orange County, NCunc.edu

COVID-19 Update: Summer updates for our COVID-19 Community Standards

Congratulations on a successful spring semester. Just four months ago, we began the semester by taking the prudent step of delaying the start of in-person instruction by three weeks. We also implemented important changes to our COVID-19 Community Standards, including the Carolina Together Testing Program and increased support for students subject to quarantine or isolation protocols.
Hillsborough, NCnewsoforange.com

Recent storm brings down tree at Visitors Center

Raindrops weren’t the only thing to hit the ground during last Tuesday’s storms. As the skies opened to bring the much needed precipitation, the pop-up shower resulted in an uprooted tree on the lawn of the Hillsborough Visitors Center. With its broad base and twirling branches, the mature tree welcomed downtown pedestrians from the corner of King Street and North Cameron for decades.