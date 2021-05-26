Hillsborough rolls out updated logo

After several years in the late 1760s of bitter discourse, protest and, eventually, riots against egregious mistreatment by appointed officials, the farmers on North Carolina’s frontier continued to petition the royal governor and assembly for relief. These “Regulators” called for a better regulation of government. The entrenched powers that be were put off by these backcountry “rabble” and passed the Johnston Riot Act, enabling the government to declare Regulators as outlaws and to confiscate property. Indeed, Royal Gov. William Tryon convinced the council to approve his marching the provincial militia in the spring of 1771 into the backcountry to dominate these citizens.