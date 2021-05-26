Hillsborough rolls out updated logo
The Town of Hillsborough has refreshed its brand and is rolling it out, starting this week. The town's new logo is a reworking of the Historic Orange County Courthouse’s clock tower, which has been a symbol of Hillsborough for many years. The logo was selected by the Hillsborough Board of Commissioners last spring and was the top pick of four options by respondents to a February 2020 community survey. Its launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.newsoforange.com