Tudor Black Bay Ceramic Watch Blends High-Tech Elements With Classy Details
In a sea of complicated watch designs, the new Tudor Black Bay Ceramic timepiece is a breath of fresh air. Because who doesn't need a black piece that goes with everything?. The Swiss luxury watchmaker debuted a new model with modern and vintage aesthetic cues. It's the first Tudor watch to be certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS-certified). Created by the Omega and the Swiss government office for measures and standards, the METAS standard measures wristwatch movement and casing performance by running the watch through various tests.www.autoevolution.com