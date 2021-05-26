Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sleater-Kinney Share ‘High in the Grass’ Ahead of Path of Wellness LP

By Katherine Turman
Spin
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleater-Kinney has shared their second offering “High In The Grass” from their forthcoming tenth album, Path Of Wellness which is due out June 11th via Mom+Pop. “High In The Grass” follows the release of the first single “Worry With You” which was the first new music from the band music since 2019.

www.spin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Weiss
Person
Carrie Brownstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genesis#A Sense Of Freedom#Path Of Wellness Lp#The Center Wo N T Hold#Vulture#Nnamdi#New Music#Portland#Chicago#Spaces#Spokane#Aug#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

Sleater-Kinney Drop Brooding 'Method' Single, Announce Livestream Variety Show

Just days before the release of their 10th full-length studio album, Path of Wellness, duo Sleater-Kinney dropped the brooding new single, "Method" on Wednesday (June 9) via a Lance Bangs-directed lyric video that highlights the track's vital message about trying a little tenderness in difficult times. "Could you be a...
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

10 great gay songs from Sleater-Kinney, the Smiths, George Michael and more

There are so many great gay tunes that are either love songs or cuts that are loud about being proud. The following list of 10 includes tracks that range from relatively unknown to gay bangers. 1. “One More Hour,” Sleater-Kinney: A brilliant lesbian breakup song. It’s not often that you...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Listen to Deerhoof cover Sleater-Kinney (and get covered by Nels Cline & more) on new EP

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and part of that is a covers singles series where they invite bands to interpret songs from the KRS catalog. The new installment of that is from Deerhoof, who have released an EP called Deerhoof Sandwich which is out now. In this sandwich, Deerhoof are the bread and the filling, as the EP opens with the band covering Sleater-Kinney's "Don't Talk Like" and finishes with a cover of LiLiPUT's "Hitch-hike." In between, there are Deerhoof covers by Wilco's Nels Cline (featuring Yuka Honda & Ches Smith), Shutups, Shaylee (ft Kynwyn Sterling) and Death Cab for Cutie's Dave Depper.
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Artist of the Week: Sleater-Kinney

You can look forward to a new record AND a KC show this summer from our Bridge Artist of the Week, Sleater-Kinney!. Formed by Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, Sleater-Kinney ushered in a new era for indie rock in the late ‘90s and early aughts. With explosive sounds and conscious commentary (check out their landmark 1997 album, “Dig Me Out”), the group kicked doors open for feminist and queer punks everywhere.
Portland, ORJamBase

Sleater-Kinney Releases ‘Method’ Single

Sleater-Kinney previewed their new album Path Of Wellness by sharing the single “Method” along with an accompanying lyric video. Path Of Wellness is due out this Friday, June 11 via Mom+Pop. “The song is a scrappy plea for tenderness, a grasp at vulnerability in times that require toughness and armor,”...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Sleater-Kinney share new song “Method,” new album out this week

Pre-order 'Path of Wellness' and pick up Sleater-Kinney classics in our store. Sleater-Kinney's new album Path of Wellness arrives this Friday (6/11) via Mom + Pop (pre-order it on black opaque vinyl in our store), and they've just shared a third single, "Method." Carrie Brownstein takes lead vocals on this one, and it's a rough-around-the-edges indie rock cut that sounds like classic Sleater-Kinney. Check out the Lance Bangs-directed lyric video below.
Musicinews.co.uk

Sleater-Kinney, Path to Wellness, review: uncomfortable, childish and defensive

Listening to Sleater-Kinney’s 10th album, you can’t help but feel that perhaps the band have lost their way. During the release of their previous record, 2019’s The Centre Won’t Hold, it emerged that drummer Janet Weiss had suddenly left the band and the three-piece was down to two. It seemed like a situation fraught with bad feeling and that seeped into the way that the album was written about and received.
Denver, COWestword

Denver Animator Kelly Sears Made Sleater-Kinney's Latest Music Video

Kelly Sears created the music video for the new Sleater-Kinney song, "High in the Grass." A couple of weeks before animator Kelly Sears's semester of teaching ended at the University of Colorado Boulder, she got a call from the management of legendary riot grrrl band Sleater-Kinney. The band wanted her to create a music video for its latest song, "High in the Grass," the second track to debut off the group's upcoming record, Path of Wellness.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Sleater-Kinney, Polo G, King Gizzard, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Sleater-Kinney, Polo G, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Dean Blunt, Keith Rowe, and the Narcotix. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MusicVulture

Sleater-Kinney Is Whatever Sleater-Kinney Says It Is

Rock fans put a lot of stock in the concept of the “classic lineup,” that one world-beating arrangement of personnel responsible for a band’s most beloved output. Magic happens when chemistry clicks into place. When people sing the praises of Fleetwood Mac, they’re admiring the years where Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks showed up, and romantic tensions produced brilliant pop hits (with all due respect to the talents of founder Peter Green and notable players like Bob Welch and Danny Kirwan in the band’s early blues-rock era). When we celebrate Pink Floyd, we’re envisioning the years where Roger Waters and Syd Barrett made plush, trippy music about mental breakdowns, not the too-neat, conspicuously well-named, post-Rog ’80s nadir A Momentary Lapse of Reason; we don’t speak of Squeeze, the Velvet Underground album Doug Yule wrote after Lou Reed and John Cale left, the way we salute the proto-punk excellence of White Light/White Heat. The classic lineup is a useful sorting mechanism. It helps to direct listeners to a band’s most essential records. Without a guide, we’re adrift, paddling without a rudder in the oceanic expanse of the still-growing Prince catalogue, unsure which Bowie years were most golden, smothering in Bob Dylan’s back pages. But sometimes, rock canon and the accepted wisdom about the moment where a band or artist peaked fosters a limiting notion of what musicians are capable of. It can do a disservice to a long, strange, unpredictable journey. It can quell excitement for performers who still have a lot to say.
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: Sleater-Kinney, Mammoth WVH, Lukas Nelson + POTR, The High Hawks & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Sleater-Kinney, Mammoth WVH, Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real, The High Hawks, Cory Wong & Dave Koz, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mr. Bungle, Julian Lage, Phosphorescent and Kendall Street Company. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
Bloomington, INStereogum

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” (Feat. Perfume Genius) (Richard Youngs Cover)

Bloomington, Indiana indie label Jagjaguwar has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with a bunch of great musical surprises like Bon Iver’s collaboration with poet Ross Gay. The latest is this new cover of Richard Youngs’ “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul,” performed by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and Perfume Genius. It comes from This Is A Mindfulness Drill, a full tribute album to Youngs’ album Sapphie. The album also features Sharon Van Etten and Moses Sumney, who shows up on the previously released “It Will Be Fire.”
Sciencebrooklynvegan.com

30 New Songs Out Today

LANTLÔS - "MAGNOLIA" German post-black metal turned heavy shoegaze act Lantlôs has shared the second single off their anticipated new album Wildhund (due 7/30 via Prophecy Productions). It's some of Lantlôs' most overtly poppy music yet, but still with a ton of weight in those riffs. -- CHRIS DEMAKES (LESS...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Chvrches share new single ft. The Cure’s Robert Smith, announce new LP, tour

Chvrches returned with a new single, "He Said She Said," in April, and now they've announced a new album, Screen Violence. It's their follow-up to 2018's Love is Dead, and it's due out on August 27 via Glassnote Records. Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook recorded, produced and mixed most of it remotely via video calls and audio sharing programs, and you can see the cover art and tracklisting below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Rostam on How Dave Matthews’ Drummer, a Book About Conflict, and Toasted Sesame Oil Inspired His New Album

Rostam Batmanglij deserves to be included in any discussion of this century’s most influential music producers. He spearheaded the sound of Vampire Weekend’s essential first three albums, blurring the boundaries between indie and pop along the way. He has also spent studio time with many of the past decade’s most exciting stars—Haim, Charli XCX, Frank Ocean—imbuing their music with tangible intimacy. He’s a technical whiz and musical virtuoso who never loses sight of a song’s core humanity. “I’m mostly just interested in what I think is cool,” he says from his bright California studio. “You can’t try to guess what’s going to be big next. I feel like I can smell that in some people’s creative decisions, and it seems like a bad way to make decisions.”
MusicColumbia Daily Tribune

New music from Liz Phair, Crowded House and more

Crowded House, "Dreamers are Waiting" (EMI) Neil Finn is one of our truly gifted songwriters. Whatever name he's working under, listeners know they're in for smart pop with the perfect mix of pathos and good humor. Crowded House made Finn, and to Crowded House he returns for the first the band album since 2010. Here, the lineup includes stalwart bassist Nick Seymour, Finn's sons Liam and Elroy, as well as longtime producer Mitchell Froom.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

At The Gates share video for new song “The Paradox” off upcoming LP

Pre-order an exclusive ultra clear vinyl variant of At The Gates' upcoming album, limited to 300 copies. Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Nightmare of Being (which you can pre-order on limited clear vinyl in our store), "The Paradox." Like lead single "Spectre of Extinction," the new song reminds you that reunion-era ATG are just as great as '90s ATG. Their highly influential mix of melody and extremity sounds as timeless as ever, and they still sound as inspired now as they did 25 years ago.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.