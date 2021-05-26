Operations at AngloGold Ashanti's Obusai remain suspended as search for worker continues

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday the ramp-up of production at its Obuasi mine in Ghana would be delayed, with operations remaining suspended after a miner went missing last week following a collapse of ground.

The firm said the search for the worker were ongoing. Obuasi produced 34,000 ounces between April and the suspension of underground mining activities on May 18.