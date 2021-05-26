Cancel
Portland, OR

Harper Quinn Reads "Mons Venus" by C.D. Wright

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarper Quinn is the author of Coolth (Big Lucks Books, 2018). She received her MFA from Cornell University in 2014, and her work has been supported by Literary Arts and the Regional Arts & Culture Council. Poems can be found in Gramma Daily, Gulf Coast, The Volta and Sixth Finch. She lives in Portland, OR where she works as the Program Director at the Independent Publishing Resource Center.

