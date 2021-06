Hydrogen based e-fuels are future fuels for shipping. The most promising candidates are synthetic LNG, methanol and ammonia. Synthetic LNG (S-LNG) is the e-fuel with the easiest transition pathway. Fossil LNG as fuel is a perfect bridge to its carbon neutral hydrogen-based, synthetic cousin. The issue of “methane slip” in low pressure engines is a technical issue which should be eliminated this decade. LNG from bio sources, like waste (Bio-LNG) is increasingly becoming available to further support the GHG reduction pathway of LNG. With either synthetic or Bio LNG there is no technical challenge for shipping. The potential for ‘dropping in’ carbon- neutral LNG into the existing LNG supply chain and onboard is straightforward.