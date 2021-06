Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The scraped elbows, bruised knees, and maybe a few tears are all worth it. The moment your little one is able to ride a bicycle all by themselves is a thrilling time for you both. (You might even remember the first time you were able to pedal without any assistance.) But before you even get started on the basics, you'll need to get the proper equipment, and it might be more difficult than you thought to buy a bike. "Demand for children's bikes is up," says Ryan Birkicht, senior communications manager at Schwinn. "The pandemic definitely invigorated the category of children's bikes, and created a surge in consumption, which the bike industry hasn't seen in a long time."