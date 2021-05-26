Prince William County crime report

A motorcycle driver is dead after he collided with a telephone pole near Manassas on Sunday afternoon. Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 16 at 1:56PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Hornbaker Rd and Industrial Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Rd near Industrial Rd when the operator lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole. The operator then separated from the motorcycle. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The operator was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. Speed is a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.