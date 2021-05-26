Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince William County, VA

Prince William County crime report

Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur and may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change after further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 703-792-5123.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prince William County, VA
Government
City
Sudley, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Manassas Park, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Falling Water#County Police#City Police#Jefferson County#Armed Robbery#The Post#Pwcgov Org#Mobile#Local Living#Pwcpolice#Bristow Area#Gainesville Area#Copeland Dr#Nokesville Area#Triangle Area#Jurgensen Dr#Mathews Dr#Crime#Castle Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Prince William County, VApotomaclocal.com

Restored Brentsville Jail opens to the public

After 10 years worth of work, the old Brentsville Jail has been restored. A celebration was held Saturday, May 15 to mark the restoration of jail, which dates back to 1820. The jail sits next to the old Brentsville Courthouse, which served as the fourth county seat of Prince William County, after it was moved there from Dumfries.
Prince William County, VAWTOP

Prince William Co. schools revisiting graduation as capacity restrictions ease

It appears fewer virtual caps will be tossed in Virginia this year thanks to new public health guidance and relaxed capacity restrictions statewide. With COVID-19 vaccinations in the commonwealth on track to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% by July 4, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam moved up the date where all capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted by two weeks — going from June 15 to May 28.
Manassas, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

Police: Manassas man, 23, dies after motorcycle crash on Hornbaker Road

A 23-year-old Manassas man died Sunday after he lost control of his motorcycle on Hornbaker Road, struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole, according to Prince William County Police. Officers were dispatched to the area of Hornbaker and Industrial roads in Manassas at about 1:56 p.m. on Sunday,...
Prince William County, VAWUSA

21-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 21-year-old man was killed after crashing into a tree on Friday, Saturday 14, according to Prince William County police. On May 14 at 9 p.m. investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Cardinal Dr. and Canary Ct. in Woodbridge for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to police.
Woodbridge, VApotomaclocal.com

Speed appears to be factor in crash that killed Woodbridge man

A Woodbridge man is dead following a crash last night on Cardinal Drive. Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 14 at 9:00PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Cardinal Dr and Canary Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation...
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

New fire station opens in Manassas, first in 51 years

Manassas opened its newest fire station. Located at 10631 Dumfries Road, south of the railroad tracks and next to the Prince William County Fairgrounds, the new 21,000 square-foot station, known as Station 21, is a milestone for the combination volunteer and career fire and rescue system founded in 2008. Crews...
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

Motorcyclist dies after striking utility pole near Manassas

A motorcycle driver is dead after he collided with a telephone pole near Manassas on Sunday afternoon. Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 16 at 1:56PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Hornbaker Rd and Industrial Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Rd near Industrial Rd when the operator lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole. The operator then separated from the motorcycle. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The operator was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. Speed is a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.
Dale City, VAInside Nova

Man, 21, killed in crash outside Dale City

A 21-year-old Woodbridge man died after a single-vehicle crash Friday night outside Dale City. Paul Charles Camacho of Woodbridge was traveling north on Cardinal Drive in a 2005 Scion XA about 9 p.m. when he began to lose control of the car, left the roadway and struck a tree near Canary Court, Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard said.
Manassas, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

Manassas man, 19, dies after construction vehicle accident in Manassas

A 19-year-old Manassas man died on Thursday, May 13, from injuries he sustained in an accident that occurred while loading a construction vehicle onto a trailer Monday, according to Prince William County police. Police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said the man was driving a 2020 Cast Loader 28T lumber grapple...
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

Man, 19, crushed while operating construction equipment

A 19-year-old man from Manassas has died after operating a piece of construction equipment. Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 10 at 9:27AM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 8500 block of Smith Ln. in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that...