We've known for a long time now that the Tokyo Olympics are in some trouble. First, of course, we saw the delay of the Summer Games due to the pandemic. But for almost the entire time since we learned of the postponement, a few red flags have popped up. On the sports side, there's the potential for Simone Biles to not receive recognition for performing gymnastics's most legendary feat, after judges gave her a low score for attempting the Yurchenko double pike at the U.S. Classic. And in April, the International Olympic Committee upheld Rule 50, which means that athletes will likely face discipline if they protest at the Games.