Fandango recently surveyed more than 1,300 moviegoers, and ninety-six percent of them said that the first movie they plan to see now that theaters are opening up again is In the Heights, the big-screen version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical. Nearly every critic agrees it’s the perfect choice. The opener of Tribeca’s twentieth-anniversary edition, the film is officially premiering today at outdoor theaters in all five boroughs of New York City. “Seeing this massive, guileless, heartfelt piece of Hollywood entertainment on the big screen is like coming home after a long year in exile only to find that it’s still there, and maybe even better than you remembered,” writes IndieWire’s David Ehrlich.