There's a The Fast & The Furious Movie From 1954 and It's Not What You'd Expect Today
F&F fans will find elements of this forgotten film eerily familiar. 2001's The Fast and the Furious wasn't the first film to use the name, nor was it even the second. That honor belongs to the creation of independent film legend Roger Corman, who helped launch the careers of James Cameron, Francis Ford Coppola, and many others. Among the prolific indie filmmaker's portfolio of low-budget but often profitable B-movies, was 1954's The Fast and the Furious, much of whose plot sounds like it was stitched together from parts of the better-known film saga of the same name.www.thedrive.com