A big-batch salsa verde is the key to a week of dinners — chilaquiles, enchiladas and more

By Becky Krystal
Washington Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk about batch cooking, it’s easy to limit your thinking to the “protein.” That, of course, can mean actual meat — a roast chicken, brisket, pork butt — or any other hearty starring ingredient, such as a tray of roasted vegetables or, as Food editor Joe Yonan showed us as part of our big-batch series in 2020, a pot of beans. My contribution to the bunch was a no-knead olive oil dough great for focaccia, pizza and even cinnamon rolls, but I also appreciated deputy editor Ann Maloney’s contribution: a pantry-friendly tomato sauce.

