HuDost brings Boundary-Crossing Sounds to Fogartyville
The music of HuDost has a folk quality yet is quite post-modern; offering new takes on ancient words and melodies, cross-cultural hybrid transcendental chill-out music with an edge. HuDost’s core musicians are Moksha Sommer and Jemal Wade Hines. As a duo their instrumentation includes vocals, harmonium (Indian Pump-Organ), Shahi Baaja (Electric Indian Auto-Harp), guitars, Bazouki, Dulcinet, percussion, and a slew of sonic ambient effects. Their music is a rich, eclectic blending of pop and rock with traditional Sufi music, Bulgarian, Croatian, Macedonian and Balkan folk music, Farsi, Turkish, Arabic, and Folk. Their sound crosses all borders and barriers, taking the listener on a journey they will never forget. HuDost will perform on Saturday, May 29 at 8pm at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for members, $20 for the general public. Advance tickets are available at their website.www.suncoastpost.com