Whenever I go out of town and try to explain to someone where I'm from, I just tell them "Where the Angry Orchard Cider House is". Angry Orchard is such a staple brand that that is enough information for someone to know where I'm from. The Cider House is located in Walden, of Orange County in New York. They're known for releasing some specialty ciders that aren't available nationwide. And this month, they're getting ready to release another.