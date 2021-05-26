Clear Labs Raises $60M in Series C Financing Round

LED by Insight Partners, New Financing Will Accelerate International Growth, Ecosystem Expansion and Technology Innovation to Seize the $28 Billion Market Opportunity. Contentstack, the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), announced it has raised $57.5 million in series B financing. The oversubscribed round was led by Insight Partners, who also led the company’s series A round. Existing investors Illuminate Ventures and GingerBread Capital also participated, as did new investor Georgian. This brings Contentstack’s total amount raised to $89 million. The company plans to use the new capital to fuel international growth, expand its ecosystem of channel and technology partners and accelerate new technology innovation that has been incubating in Contentstack’s labs.