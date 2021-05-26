Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Clear Labs Raises $60M in Series C Financing Round

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 16 days ago

NEW YORK – Molecular food safety testing company Clear Labs announced on Wednesday that it has raised $60 million in an oversubscribed Series C financing round to advance its genomic surveillance products for SARS-CoV-2. The round was co-led by Counterpoint Global and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, with participation from existing investors including Redmile Group, Menlo Ventures, Wing Ventures, HBM Genomics, Khosla Ventures, Felicis Ventures, and Dafgard.

