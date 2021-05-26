‘Kung Fu’: Nicky Confronts Pei-Ling in an Exclusive Clip From “Guidance”

You know what comes next after an episode of big reveals, right? The fallout from those big reveals, and it looks like that's what viewers can expect from tonight's episode of The CW's Kung Fu. Heading into "Destiny," Nicky (Olivia Liang) learns the truth about her lineage from Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and why she kept it from Nicky for so long. Needless to say, Nicky's not too thrilled. Meanwhile, we also learned some serious backstory behind the events that led up to Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman)- with the latter not exactly feeling in the "family reunion" mood. This brings us to the following preview images, overview, promo, and preview for tonight's episode of reckoning, "Destiny";