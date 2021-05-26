‘Kung Fu’: Nicky Confronts Pei-Ling in an Exclusive Clip From “Guidance”
After a short break, The CW’s new hit series Kung Fu is back tonight with a brand new episode, titled “Guidance.” And still reeling from the epic beatdown — and epic twist info — Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) received last episode, it’s natural that she’d seek some help. Only, as you can see in Decider’s exclusive clip from the hour, for the first time ever she may not want to hear from her shifu, Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai).decider.com