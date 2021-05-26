Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Kung Fu’: Nicky Confronts Pei-Ling in an Exclusive Clip From “Guidance”

By Alex Zalben
Decider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a short break, The CW’s new hit series Kung Fu is back tonight with a brand new episode, titled “Guidance.” And still reeling from the epic beatdown — and epic twist info — Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) received last episode, it’s natural that she’d seek some help. Only, as you can see in Decider’s exclusive clip from the hour, for the first time ever she may not want to hear from her shifu, Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai).

decider.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clip#The Cw#Pei Ling Spews#Epic Twist#Classic Yoda Fashion#Exclusive#Villain Zhilan#Episodes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
TV Seriescbslocal.com

Destiny – Kung Fu

KUNG FU – Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. SECRETS — Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the Shens deal with the fallout after a family secret comes to light. Althea (Shannon Dang) prepares for her bachelorette party. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Kung Fu Season 1 E08 Preview: Fallout from Nicky Knowing Her "Destiny"

You know what comes next after an episode of big reveals, right? The fallout from those big reveals, and it looks like that's what viewers can expect from tonight's episode of The CW's Kung Fu. Heading into "Destiny," Nicky (Olivia Liang) learns the truth about her lineage from Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and why she kept it from Nicky for so long. Needless to say, Nicky's not too thrilled. Meanwhile, we also learned some serious backstory behind the events that led up to Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman)- with the latter not exactly feeling in the "family reunion" mood. This brings us to the following preview images, overview, promo, and preview for tonight's episode of reckoning, "Destiny";
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Watch Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 8 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Kung Fu S1E8 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 8, Nicky and the Shens deal with the fallout after a family secret comes to light and Althea prepares for her bachelorette party.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Trying Exclusive Clip: Jason and Nikki Prepare to Meet Princess

Trying's comical second season continues this week on Apple TV+, and TV Fanatic has an exclusive first look. Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith) continue their journey to adopt on Trying Season 2 Episode 4, set to launch Friday, June 4. The outing follows them as they go to...
TV Seriescbslocal.com

Silence – Kung Fu

KUNG FU – Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. FINDING THE QUIET WITHIN — When adjusting to life back at home doesn’t go as planned, Nicky (Olivia Liang) turns to Henry (Eddie Liu) for help in her hunt for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman). Meanwhile, as Jin (Tzi...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Kung Fu episode 9 return date hopes: When is it back on The CW?

After tonight’s episode, are you interested in learning the Kung Fu episode 9 return date over at The CW? If so, rest assured we’re happy to help!. Alas, we do have to begin by sharing a little bit of bad news: There is no new episode airing on the network next week. To go along with that, the same goes for the week after. The Olivia Liang-led series is currently projected to return on Wednesday, June 23. It’s our hope that at this point, it will be able to air new episodes for the remainder of the season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Kung Fu’ and ‘Warrior’ Stunt Coordinator on Keeping Fights Grounded in Character

With more than two decades in the business, Brett Chan has racked up quite the résumé as both a stunt performer and a coordinator. On the small screen alone he has dozens of credits from superhero dramas “Arrow” and “Supergirl,” to Netflix’s “Altered Carbon.” Now, he is responsible for the stunts on a quartet of high-adrenaline series: TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” WarnerMedia’s “Warrior,” the CW’s “Kung Fu,” and the upcoming “Halo” for Paramount Plus.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Kung Fu Season 2 is not coming to The CW in 2021

If you’re hoping for the new season of Kung Fu at the end of the year, you’ll be disappointed. Kung Fu Season 2 won’t premiere in 2021. It’s bad news for those who need more from Nicky Shen and her family. One of the hottest new shows for The CW is not going to be part of the fall 2021 schedule.
TV Seriesfilmpulse.net

THE CARNIVORES Exclusive Clip

Here’s an exclusive clip for the horror-comedy The Carnivores, starring Lindsay Burdge and Tallie Medel as a couple whose relationship takes a turn when their elderly dog Harvey reaches the end of his life. You can listen to our full review on a previously released episode of our podcast here.
MoviesIGN

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - Exclusive Official Clip

Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) frantically searches for his wife and paranormal investigative partner Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) as she confronts her sinister doppelganger, The Occultist (Eugenie Bondurant), in this exclusive scene from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The movie opens in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4.
MoviesIGN

F9: This Exclusive Action Clip Sees Han Serve Some Justice

Ahead of its June 25 premiere, IGN can exclusively reveal a new clip from F9 that features Han serving justice in the way only he knows how. In this clip, which you can see below, we see Han, Mia, Letty, and Ramsey attacking an armored convoy using not only their driving skills, but high-powered magnets, explosives, and parachutes.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? New episode 9 spoilers

Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll offer up an answer to that question — and then also give you a great sense of where things are going in the next episode!. The first thing we should do here, alas, is dish out some of...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

“Party Like A Rockstar” With This Exclusive Duncanville Clip

Duncanville has been the funniest animated sitcom on FOX all year, and to prove it we have a clip for this Monday night’s all-new episode. In the episode, Jack and Annie hijack a middle school party thrown by the cool kids, to which Kimberly wasn’t invited. They then devise a plan to get the kids to their house, so Kimberly can “up” her popularity game, but things get out of hand. Meanwhile, Duncan and his friends work on creating a viral video, so they can become the next internet sensations in the all-new “Party Like a Rocket Star” episode of DUNCANVILLE airing Monday, June 14 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, check your local listings.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Exclusive: Get to Know a Sibling Duo from Season 2 of LEGO MASTERS in New Clip

I am so excited for Season 2 of LEGO Masters on Fox. It’s one of my favorite competition shows, and I’m excited to see all of the amazing builds that this season will bring. To help us get hyped and get to know some of the personalities for this season, Fox has provided us with an exclusive clip from the premiere that introduces us a little to the sibling duo of Bryan and Lauren from Laguna Beach. Of course, we also get to see host Will Arnett interact with the team as they create this special promo for the show. It’s a lot of fun and I cannot wait to see them in LEGO building action.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

New trailer for kung-fu brawler Sifu shows a nightclub beatdown

Authentic martial arts combat is a tough thing to pull off in a game, but the makers of Absolver might be one of the few developers that can get it right. And in a trailer for their upcoming kung fu game, Sifu, we get an extended look at some of the badass ways you can punch, kick, and otherwise harm your opponents.