This Bug Repelling Coil Works Better Than Citronella Candles

By Daniel Modlin
 16 days ago


Scouting Report: Not only is this bug repelling device ingenious, it’s the most beautiful one I’ve ever come across, too. The first thing I noticed about this Citronella Hanging Coil was this—it’s beautiful. I mean, who would’ve thought that a device used to keep mosquitos away could also be a design piece? The coil is made with citronella, so in many ways, it’s like a lot of those bug-repelling candles, only better looking. It’s easy to use: all you do is hang it up somewhere, and light one end, kind of like incense. The coil will slowly burn, releasing a steady stream of citronella that smells like a lovely lemon scent to me (but awful to those bugs) and creates an invisible shield around me. Unlike the candles, what’s so ingenious about it is that it can be hung at different heights depending on the zone you’re sitting in. This allows you to create an even blanket of citronella smoke around you and your friends, instead of just everyone just huddling around one tiny candle in the center of the table.

