You'd probably be lying if you said your favorite part of fried chicken wasn't the crispy fried chicken skin. Sure the juicy, plump chicken is great, but the best part of chicken is what comes on top of it. Crunchy, flavorful, and oh so delicious. And while you can go out to your local grocery store and pick off all the fried skin off yourself, one Los Angeles company is making is easier (and tastier) than ever to enjoy fried chicken skins. And get this: they are actually healthy.