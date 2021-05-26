Cancel
San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO issues boil water notice to 100 households

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of San Luis Obispo issued a boil water notice to about 100 households following a water main break early Tuesday morning. City utilities officials issued the notice at 11 a.m. as they awaited lab results following a water main break and the loss of system pressure. The lab results will show whether or not the water is safe to drink, the city stated in a new release.

