Guide Relief Program delivers critical assistance and resources to fishing’s frontline ambassadors

Nearly every state offers some kind of free fishing day, where licenses are not required to fish. These days give folks who otherwise might not be able to afford licenses or are just dipping their toes into fishing to give it a try. Many of these dates coincide with the summer months, making them a great way for traveling anglers to dip their toes into a state’s waters without having to invest in a non-resident license. Check out the list below to find the dates for all 50 states’ Free Fishing Days!