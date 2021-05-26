‘Cruel Summer’s Costume Designer Shares Where She Got Those Iconic ‘90s Looks
Period-specific television is hard. It’s tempting for shows to relentlessly lean into the shoulder pads or fringe of their decades, sacrificing authenticity for fun. But there’s one show that understands the assignment. And if you’ve fallen in love with Cruel Summer‘s take on ’90s fashion, you have one person to thank for your new obsession: costume designer Taneia Lednicky. Decider spoke to Lednicky about how she navigated the tricky fashion difficulties between Cruel Summer‘s three timelines, the steps she took to make the fashion true to the series’ Texas setting, and — most excitingly — where she found some of Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette’s (Chiara Aurelia) best looks.decider.com