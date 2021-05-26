‘Cruel Summer’s Costume Designer Shares Where She Got Those Iconic ‘90s Looks

And just like that, Jamie has entered the fold. Sure, the girls’ mutual boyfriend had a role to play in the central mystery before, especially in regards to their rising tension. But after stripping down his flimsy toxic machismo and holding him accountable for his horrible, impulsive decision to punch Jeanette, he’s come off as — for lack of a better term — a bit of a himbo. Cruel Summer Episode 8 gives him a bit more to do in the grand scheme of things, from harboring extreme guilt over injuring Ben in the midst of his love triangle to telling Jeanette about the fishy Christmas Eve answering machine message he received in 1993. Jeanette’s smugness over knowing that Kate went to Martin’s house willingly all but dissipates when she hears about that message, which seemingly arrived right around when Kate claims Jeanette saw her. What do all those random sounds mean? And what the hell is in that snow globe?!