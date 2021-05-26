Cancel
Why John Lynch was ‘excited’ the Packers weren’t interested in trading Aaron Rodgers to the 49ers

By David Bonilla
Posted by 
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

638 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch fell in love with quarterback Trey Lance very early in the evaluation process. Shanahan was excitedly sending Lynch video clips and notes as early as January, shortly after the season ended. That didn't mean Lance was a lock for those months heading into the draft or even after trading up to No. 3 overall in March. He was just the favorite. Shanahan and Lynch still had to do their due diligence on the other prospects.

