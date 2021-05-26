Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow indicted in murders of children and his wife

By The Associated Press
Mercury News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — A grand jury in Idaho on Tuesday indicted Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Daybell also is charged with the murder of his wife, Tammy, who died a few weeks before he...

www.mercurynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Daybell
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
Alex Cox
Person
Lori Vallow
Person
Tammy Daybell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Indictments#The Murders#Murder Charges#County Police#House Arrest#Cnn#Social Security#First Degree Murder#Investigators#Fremont County#Arrest Warrants#Deaths#Grand Jury#Grand Theft#Authorities#Justice#Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
LawFOX 28 Spokane

Lori Vallow Unfit and More Updates on the Trial

More updates on the trial of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. LIVE UPDATES: Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow appear in court after formally being accused of murdering children, other charges. LIVE UPDATES: Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow appear in court after formally being accused of murdering children, other charges.
LawKMOV

Former prosecutor explains Lori Vallow's 'competency' finding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A licensed clinical psychologist determined Lori Vallow is not competent to stand trial after her attorney submitted for an evaluation, however a former prosecutor says this doesn't mean she won't ever see a trial for the charges against her. "They've apparently got some psychologist who has...
Books & Literaturerexburgstandardjournal.com

Three new books about Lori Vallow-Daybell published on Amazon

First the Lifetime Network announces its “Doomsday Mom” movie about alleged murderer Lori Vallow-Daybell to be broadcast, and now comes three new books about her just days after she was charged with murder and grand theft. Vallow-Daybell has been charged with murdering her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and J.J....
Franklin, KYwvih.com

Two Indicted In Murder Case

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Freddy Manuel Gonzalez and Xavior Caine Posey for the murder of Brian Russell on December 30, 2020, in Franklin. Authorities said over the course of 2020, Freddy Manuel Gonzalez and Brian Russell both dated Russell’s ex-wife. She ultimately broke up with Gonzalez in mid-December 2020. Russell had told co-workers that Gonzalez had once threatened him with a gun.
Lawpsychologytoday.com

Lori Vallow Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

Chad Daybell or Lori Vallow have been recently charged with murder. Thousands of people have watched this case unfold since her two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, went missing in September 2019. In June 2020, the children's remains were found buried in the pet cemetery next to a fire pit on Chad Daybell’s property. JJ and Tylee were not the only alleged victims of these lovebirds; since 2018, at least four other people have mysteriously died. An Idaho grand jury, convinced that Chad and Lori had a hand in several of these deaths, recently handed down nine felony counts, including multiple first-degree murder charges, conspiracy to commit murder charges, or both in the death of Lori’s then-husband Charles, Chad’s then-wife Tammy, and Lori’s two children.
Violent Crimeskboi.com

Chad Daybell pleads ‘not guilty’ at arraignment hearing

EastIdahoNews reports Kay Woodcock was not expecting to become so emotional during Chad Daybell’s arraignment Wednesday morning. Woodcock traveled from Louisiana to St. Anthony on the one-year anniversary of her grandson, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, being found buried in Daybell’s backyard with his sister, Tylee Ryan. The grieving grandmother sat on...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Oxygen

Convicted Killer Confesses to Six Unsolved Murders From 1970s, Police Say

A convicted killer serving two life sentences for a string of crimes in Florida has confessed to six unsolved Pennsylvania murders dating back to the 1970s, state police said. Edward Surratt, who is currently imprisoned in Florida, where he was convicted in 1978 of burglary and sexual battery, is suspected in up to 18 murders, mostly in Pennsylvania and Ohio, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He's already been convicted of killing a man South Carolina.
LawFOX 28 Spokane

Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him

UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 9:30 A.M. During his arraignment Wednesday morning, Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him. He’s charged with murdering Lori Vallow’s children, his first wife and and insurance fraud in connection to her death. The judge said due to the nature of the...
MoviesPosted by
105.5 The Fan

Lifetime Releases Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story Trailer

Lifetime movies are my guilty pleasure. Where they lack in production costs, they make up for in drama and suspense. It also seems like anytime there's a real life scandal that happens, Lifetime is quick (like, really quick) to turn into a movie for the small screen. For example, the college admissions scandal and mostly recently, the Lori Vallow Daybell murder case.
Saint Anthony, IDeastidahonews.com

Chad Daybell pleads not guilty to murder and other charges

ST ANTHONY – Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to charges connected to the deaths of three people. Daybell, 52, appeared for his District Court Arraignment before District Judge Steven Boyce. During the hearing, Daybell entered a not guilty plea on each charge handed down last month by a Fremont County Grand Jury.
Idaho Statefox10phoenix.com

Idaho prosecutor withdraws contest of 'cult mom' Lori Vallow's competency

REXBURG, Idaho - Idaho Special Prosecutor Rob Wood has withdrawn his contest to the competency of Lori Vallow Daybell in her murder trial. Wood submitted his contestation Friday after a psychologist examined Daybell, 47, and declared her not competent for trial. The judge needed to still legally declare Daybell’s competency, and court proceedings were temporarily halted.
LawKSLTV

Lori Vallow-Daybell Prosecutors Drop Opposition To Incompetency Report

Prosecutors in the Lori Vallow-Daybell case have decided not to fight a ruling that said she was unfit for trial. A court-ordered psychologic review in May determined that she was mentally incompetent for trial. Her attorney called her psychological well-being into question earlier in the year. The court ordered the...