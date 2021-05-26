Amazon takes over James Bond, Stargate and more genre franchises in $8 billion merger with MGM
No, Mr. Bond... I expect you to Prime! Amazon Prime, that is. The 007 film franchise is now under new management, thanks to a massive $8.45 billion merger between Amazon and MGM, the former announced Wednesday. Bond is just one of the many iconic film and TV titles the company will gain access to –– The Pink Panther, Tomb Raider, Silence of the Lambs, The Handmaid's Tale, Poltergeist, Stargate, and Vikings are also on the list of over 20,000 properties between the two mediums.www.syfy.com