Pat Prescott, "Yo Yo" Whitaker, & Dr. Price talk "2021 Black High School Graduation: Rite of Passage"

By Pat Prescott
audacy.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleStudents from across the country will share their high school achievements during the virtual "2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage" on Friday, June 4th. The ceremony, which features appearances from actor Kel Mitchell, Marcus Scribner, and Yolanda "Yo Yo" Whitaker is sponsored by Theresa Price's National College Resources Foundation in cooperation with the Urban League. The Wave's Pat Prescott chats with Dr. Price and YoYo about this celebration of academic achievers and obstacle-overcomers who are stars in the Black community. For details click HERE.​

