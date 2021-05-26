Cancel
Tech company improving warfighters growing in Fairborn: Your questions answered

By Staff Report
dayton.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairborn research and development company Aptima Inc., which plans to create new jobs and continue growing its Greene County presence, will get a state tax credit. Dayton Daily News reporters, who follow the state budget and decisions with taxpayer money, asked more questions about the business and its future this week. Consider joining efforts to produce quality local journalism like these recent investigations with a Dayton Daily News subscription.

