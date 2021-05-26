Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ketamine Clinics and Compliance Plans

By Ethan Minkin
harrisbricken.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn prior posts, we discussed some of the common due diligence and compliance issues for ketamine clinics (see here and here). In this post, we discuss a healthcare compliance plan and the importance of having one in place for ketamine clinics. The Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) (which houses, among other agencies, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or “CMS”) has a department named the Office of Inspector General (the “OIG”). As noted on the OIG’s website:

harrisbricken.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Federal Budget#Medical Procedures#Health Services#Medical Services#Health Department#The Federal Government#Cms#Mso#Oig Compliance Guidance#Ppmc#Hhs Oig#Healthcare Compliance#Compliance Activities#Compliance Efforts#Healthcare Providers#Physicians#Hhs Programs#Regulatory Agencies#Oig Oversight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Elkhart, INPosted by
The Elkhart Truth

Moderna walk-in clinic planned

ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department is sponsoring a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Concord Event Center, 3719 S. Main St., Elkhart. The one-day clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine; participants must be 18 or older and must wear a mask, health...
PoliticsTribTown.com

Free legal aid phone clinic planned

Legal Aid is conducting a free phone clinic for residents of its eight-county district from 3 to 5:30 p.m. June 8. Preregistration is required by calling 812-378-0358 between noon and 2 p.m. that day. The program is for low-income residents and uses local attorneys who volunteer to offer legal consultation...
Shelby County, IAharlanonline.com

Public Health Plans Mobile Vaccine Clinics

COUNTY -- Myrtue Medical Center’s Public Health Department will make stops to outlying communities throughout the county during the month of June to offer vaccination opportunities. On even-numbered Tuesdays, Shelby County Public Health will go to towns on the western part of the county. On odd-numbered Tuesdays, Shelby County Public...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Fund the Cannabis Compliance Team

In 2019, when the cannabis tax was approved by voters, the Board of Supervisors promised to “use the majority of cannabis revenue to fund departments and agencies that oversee regulating and enforcing the cannabis industry.” At the cannabis industry’s request, you adopted a revenue standard of “self-declaring” rather than the industry standard of taxing cannabis by acreage or foot.
Medical & Biotechhealthleadersmedia.com

Verily's new big hire, Amy Abernethy, on her plans to transform clinical trials — and bring in money

As personnel moves go, the hiring of Amy Abernethy by Verily is about as big as it gets in digital health care. It signals the Alphabet-backed company’s ambition to fundamentally reshape clinical research, making participation easier and drugs more effective. Abernethy, an oncologist by training, is credited with modernizing the way the Food and Drug Administration uses and manages data as the former number two at the agency.
Politicswyo4news.com

Southwest Counseling Services: Compliance Checks, Then and Now

The RSPD has conducted a series of compliance checks for alcohol and tobacco vendors. The RSPD made it public knowledge of who was compliant with the liquor and tobacco laws, and who was not compliant. Compliance checks play an important role in our community, and here’s why. As of December...
Mental Healthharrisbricken.com

Top 6 Ketamine Clinic Questions Asked and Answered

Our firm has seen a recent increase in ketamine clinic clients, both domestic and foreign (including for ketamine clinic buyers engaged in M&A, see here and here). In both camps, certain questions keep cropping up regarding starting, operating, and managing a ketamine clinic venture in the states. And what’s abundantly clear is that many people don’t understand that delving into a ketamine clinic really means having to comply with myriad existing healthcare regulations and laws in the United States on the state and federal level, which are interspersed with a multitude of court cases, administrative decisions, and state attorney general opinions that regularly alter compliance standards (indeed, having a well thought out compliance plan is pretty key for these clinics). When people hear of ketamine clinics, they tend to think they’re dealing with an emerging psychedelic medicine in the health and wellness market. Nonetheless, while the use of ketamine to treat mental health issues is definitely an emerging area in medicine, it’s place in the healthcare regulatory world is already well-established and failure to comply accordingly has serious consequences.
BusinessEntrepreneur

What Your Company Gets Wrong About Compliance

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Leaks of customer data, corrupt practices by foreign agents, IT breaches. These are just some of the biggest risks that companies face with their third-party relationships. Despite the known dangers, few get it right when it comes to budgeting for their defense strategies.
Personal Financeplanadviser.com

IRS OC List Helps Plan Sponsor Clients Ensure Operational Compliance

An updated page on the IRS website serves as a reminder of requirements in effect and those that will be in effect soon. Plan sponsors that might have been distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related legislation and impact on employees might need a reminder from the of important rules that should be in effect or will be effective next year.
HealthBig Think

Ketamine infusion: The new therapy for depression, explained

Ketamine is the first hallucinogen approved for therapeutic use in the U.S. Research has shown ketamine is effective at treating depression. Though ketamine infusion therapy is now being offered at hundreds of North American clinics, there are unaddressed dangers in the current ketamine gold rush. In March 2019, the FDA...
Healthalsnewstoday.com

Orphan Drug Status Sought for Ketamine as Potential ALS Therapy

PharmaTher has filed an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting that ketamine be designated an orphan drug as a potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Orphan drug status is granted by the FDA to encourage the development of therapies for conditions that affect fewer than...
HealthMonthly Prescribing Reference

RECELL System Approval Expanded to Pediatric Patients, Extensive Burn Wounds

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the approval of the RECELL® System in combination with meshed autografting to include patients 1 month of age and older for the treatment of acute full-thickness thermal burn wounds, including full-thickness thermal burns that extend beyond 50% total body surface area. Previously, the treatment had only been approved for patients 18 years of age and older and for burn wounds up to 50% total body surface area.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Complete Health And Collaborative Health Systems Partner On New Direct Contracting Entity To Promote Better Care Coordination For Medicare Beneficiaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., JACKSONVILLE, Fla., and TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Health, a physician-centric, primary care group, announced today it is partnering with Collaborative Health Systems (CHS), a management services organization, to launch Complete Health Accountable Care, LLC, a Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) that enables better care coordination for Medicare beneficiaries in Alabama and Florida.
Winfield, ILdupagepolicyjournal.com

HHS provides $59.5 million to businesses in Winfield under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Winfield received $59.5 million in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES...
Moses Lake, WAWenatchee World

Samaritan plans construction work, will expand Patton Clinic

MOSES LAKE — Halme Construction Inc. of Davenport has been awarded a $1.6 million contract to expand the Samaritan Healthcare clinic near Patton Boulevard. Samaritan commissioners approved the contract at their regular meeting May 25. The project is estimated to cost $2.8 million, including design, new equipment purchases, management services...