The amazing animal was found in the Arctic and this animal is worth 24,000 years old. This is not the usual animal otherwise it is the microscopic animal that is only seen with the help of the microscopes. This was found by the journalist and they explained her experience in many articles. She said that it was a remarkable journey and her name is bdelloid rotifer. This animal is present in the freshwater critter and it also had the capabilities for surveying the millennia in the permafrost of siberia. It was not the entertainment thing the reporter found that animal with the proof.