Cincinnati, OH

Amazon launches hiring bonanza for its CVG hub

By Chris Wetterich
Cincinnati Business Courier
 16 days ago
Amazon.com Inc. has started hiring for jobs at its under-construction $1.5 billion air cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Cincinnati, OH
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

