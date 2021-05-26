NYPD in search of trio responsible for shooting outside full Bronx playground

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department said a group of men fired weapons near a Bronx playground on Saturday, according to PIX 11.

The trio of men was walking northbound on University Avenue, near the Morton Place Playground, when officials said two other men left the playground's basketball court. As a result, two men in the group pulled out guns and shot at least nine bullets at the men who had exited the park.

The playground was full of children and their guardians at the time of the shooting, per PIX 11.

The NYPD reported no injuries at the scene and the group of three bolted southbound on University Avenue.

Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the group of men. Both gunmen are believed to be in their 20s and both share an estimated height of 5'7", according to police. One of the shooters was last seen sporting a white tank-top, blue sweatpants and black sneakers. The other shooter was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, black sneakers and a black du-rag when last seen.

Police said the third man was also around 5'7" tall and believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen in a white T-shirt, black track pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.