If the memes are anything to go by, a lot of people in lockdown over the past year have spent their time listening to true crime podcasts, or watching some of the endless true crime content that Netflix likes to provide us with. True crime is endlessly fascinating to us, in whatever format it comes – and often the most immersive experience can be found in the best true crime books out there. So many podcasts and TV shows take their content from these books anyway that you can get a lot more out of the stories by just visiting the books themselves. In this article, we’ve rounded up some of the best true crime books to give you some ideas with where to start with your reading in the genre.