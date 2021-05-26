Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sag Harbor, NY

The priciest modern Hamptons rentals still available for summer

By Christopher Cameron
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hamptons season is officially here, but it’s not too late to nab a rental that makes a statement. Several design-forward, modern geometric homes are still up for rent through Labor Day weekend — but they aren’t likely to last. “It’s a very fast market,” said Douglas Elliman’s Nicole Tunick,...

nypost.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Water Mill, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamptons#For The Summer#Labor Day Weekend#For Rent#Modern Architecture#Modern Day#Square Feet#Italian#Bespoke Real Estate#Compass#Cornell Road#East End#Design#360 Degree Water Views#Market#Flying#Grabs#Jobs Lane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
Related
Suffolk County, NYdanspapers.com

Eastbay Builders: A Cut Above the Rest

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Eastbay Builders is entering its fourth decade in business by doing the same thing the company does every day: Building and renovating some of the finest homes on the East End. Jim Naples, who founded the company in 1980, grew the...
Sagaponack, NYtherealdeal.com

The 10 priciest Hamptons sales this year

Home sellers’ usual strategy is to list in the spring, when buyers are most active. But Hamptons buyers could hardly be more active than they have been in recent months. Jonathan Miller, president of appraisal firm Miller Samuel, gave The Real Deal a rundown of the 10 most expensive South Fork deals to close to date in 2021.
Suffolk County, NYbehindthehedges.com

Top 5 Stories of the Week: What Today’s New Listings Mean for the Hamptons Real Estate

Since the start of November 2020, there have been an average of 18.5 new listings per week entering the Hamptons real estate market. The last four weeks have seen an average of 35.5 new listings to market. Twenty-three percent of last week’s new listings had been on the market within the last year and relisted after having gone off the market for at least 30 days.
Southampton, NY27east.com

Twin Peaks At Olde Towne Sells For $34.5 Million, An In-land Record

Twin Peaks, a 20,000-square-foot residence on 4 acres in the Olde Towne development, recently sold for $34.5 million, the most ever paid for a nonwaterfront residence in the Hamptons. Kean Development, the Cold Spring Harbor company developing the 47-acre Olde Town subdivision, says this is the fourth time its president...
Sag Harbor, NYCurbed

A First Look Inside Sag Harbor’s Rebuilt Cinema

From the sidewalk, the Sag Harbor Cinema, with its red neon sign, curved stucco exterior, glass-tiled portico, and blue recessed doors, looks as if it has been untouched since Jean Harlow was the main draw. But much of what you see at 90 Main Street today is brand-new. In 2016, the theater was nearly destroyed by a fire that is believed to have started in a nearby building. The new façade is a meticulous reproduction, and though the neon sign is original — it was saved from the blaze by the local fire department— it had to be reconstructed and restored. Much of the interior had to be rebuilt as well. It’s the work of the Sag Harbor Partnership, a nonprofit arts organization founded by artists Eric Fischl and April Gornick that launched a massive rebuilding effort, raising money from local donors and obtaining government grants. The reconstruction took several years and was delayed by the pandemic; this month, the century-old theater is reopening in stages, and this is the first extensive look inside.
Sag Harbor, NYbehindthehedges.com

Newly-Built Home in Sag Harbor Area Offers All the Bells and Whistles

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. A brand new modern farmhouse in the Sag Harbor area with a a pool and all the bells and whistles is now available for $4.995 million, listed with Douglas Elliman’s Raphael Avigdor. The 6,500-square-foot home is located at 5 Rogers...
Southampton, NYHamptons.com

Natural Garden Fair

Group for the East End, Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons, Montauk Seaweed Company, Perfect Earth Project, and many more join together for talks, locally-sourced products, a native plant sale, nature books, children’s arts and crafts, and more. Takes place at the Southampton Arts Center West Lawn. This program is part...
Mattituck, NYdanspapers.com

Food Seen: Mattituck Dining, Clam Bar’s 40th Season & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. CJ’s American Grill is offering $12 lunch specials Monday through Friday! Diners can choose from turkey club, fish tacos, fish and chips, kielbasa and sauerkraut sandwich, chicken Caesar wrap, chicken chipotle wrap, tuna melt, sausage and pepper sandwich, California chicken club and spinach artichoke and red pepper quiche. Those looking to order to-go can take advantage of their taco Tuesday special of $5 margaritas. cjsamericangrill.net.
Greenport, NYdanspapers.com

Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The East End is home to a multitude of masterful artists, and their inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are this week’s top East End art exhibitions—including Tight Lines: Mixed Media Fish in Greenport and more!
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...
Sag Harbor, NYtherealdeal.com

Theaters takes heat for Sag Harbor waterfront project

Representatives for the Bay Street Theater are getting some pushback for their plans to build a theater complex on Sag Harbor’s waterfront, according to the Easthampton Star. The Friends of Bay Street held an open forum about the plan last week and shared new details, including a height of 39...
Southampton, NYdanspapers.com

Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including a Tuckahoe Preserve nature hike and more!. Tuckahoe Preserve Nature Hike. Saturday,...
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Paid Parking to Begin in Sag Harbor and East Hampton

East Hampton and Sag Harbor Villages will begin charging for some prime parking spaces in their commercial districts in the coming days, and both will use ParkMobile, a smartphone app-based payment service. Starting on Monday, in East Hampton's downtown Reutershan and Schenck parking lots, a maximum of three hours of...
Suffolk County, NYnorthforker.com

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 15

There’s no denying that the North Fork real estate market is hotter now than ever before. With that comes a constant influx of new homes hitting the market each week. Whether you’re looking for a traditional farmhouse with original character, a beachy cottage by the Bay, or a sprawling estate overlooking the Long Island Sound, this real estate market has you covered.
Suffolk County, NYEast Hampton Star

Take a Robust Hike or a Leisurely Walk

Those who enjoy nature can take advantage of several upcoming adventures, from full-on hikes to shoreline walks. On Saturday, May 22, there will be a four-mile hike around Big Reed Pond in Montauk at 10 a.m. The meeting place is the Suffolk County Big Reed Pond nature trail parking lot at the north end of East Lake Drive. Rick Whalen is the leader; he can be contacted at [email protected] or 631-275-8539 for questions. Masks are a must.
East Hampton, NYdanspapers.com

Singer-Songwriter Inda Eaton Shares Her Hamptons Faves

In the latest Out East End extra, the talented singer, songwriter, storyteller Inda Eaton shares some of her Hamptons faves. “It’s got a good vibe and you can escape the people a bit.”. FAVORITE PLACE TO EAT. Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More in East Hampton. “They are known for their...
Suffolk County, NYLong Island Business News

Long Island home prices climb to record highs

The prices of homes sold on Long Island last month climbed to new heights amid strong sales and slowly rising inventory. The median price of closed home sales in Nassau County last month was an all-time high of $630,000, that’s $30,000 higher than the previous month and 13.2 percent more than the $556,750 median price of a year ago, according to numbers from OneKey MLS.
Southampton, NYdanspapers.com

Top 5 East End Live Shows This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer on the East End offers plenty of chances to attend live concerts, theater performances and film screenings. Here are this week’s top East End live shows—including a HooDoo Loungers concert at The Stephen Talkhouse and more!. MET Under Moonlight: Carmen.
Southampton, NYsagharborexpress.com

Southampton Arts Center ‘EARTH — Artists As Activists’ Events

Now through July 11, Southampton Arts Center (SAC) is showing “EARTH — Artists as Activists” a multidisciplinary exhibition curated by Amy Kirwin with work by more than 30 artists that creatively confronts the threats to the environment by bringing forth a collective effort to inspire action. In conjunction with the art exhibition, SAC is offering a series of environmental themed programs, all of which were created by SAC’s curatorial associate Daniela Kronemeyer. Programs are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. SAC is located at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Unless otherwise noted, pre-registration for all programs is required at southamptonartscenter.org.