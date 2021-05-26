White Sox vs. Cardinals prediction: Chicago the pick
It was close. There were 43 shootings in New York City last week, 38 subway attacks and 72 people watched the season finale of “SNL.”. No Curt Schilling-stained bloody socks in the laundry, but make no mistake, the White Sox were bloodied in The Bronx last weekend. They were swept by the Bombers, but Chicago’s Carlos Rodon was lights out. Rodon (5-1, 1.27 ERA) fanned 13 Yankees in six shutout innings but was given zero run support in the loss. Cardinals fly to the south side of Chicago.nypost.com