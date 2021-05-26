Cancel
La Crescent, MN

Body of Missing Mushroom Hunter Found Near La Crescent

By Andy Brownell
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 17 days ago
La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a tragic ending to the search for a missing mushroom hunter in far southeastern Minnesota. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says the family of Jason Moore was reported missing late Monday night after he left his home earlier in the day to go mushroom hunting near La Crescent. A search was launched and his vehicle was located in an area west of La Crescent where his family believed was looking for mushrooms.

