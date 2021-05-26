Coveting the Cottage in Master of None Season 3? It Doesn't Actually Exist

Master of None Season 3 took the micro of what made its first two seasons great, made them macro, and somehow lost all the detailing that set the show apart: "The first two seasons of Master of None were never so good as when they dug deep into the lives of people outside of Dev (Aziz Ansari)," says Libby Hill. "The series provided us with windows into worlds we’d never before seen or experienced or had the opportunity to, for whatever reason. A particular stand-out was an episode in the second season, 'Thanksgiving,' in which we see Dev with best friend Denise (Lena Waithe) through a series of November holidays over the years that show her coming out as lesbian to her family and, in turn, her family coming to terms with their perception of their daughter and sister. It was insightful and emotional and tapped into something true. It was relatable because the specificity of detail was so finely wrought that it transformed into something universal. In other words, it turned into love. If you’re at all familiar with the third season of Master of None you’ll understand the irony of the above....The season feels like a painstakingly crafted facade. It looks as good as anything else you’ll find on TV. The production design is out of this world, but beneath, there isn’t much of anything behind that pretty picture."