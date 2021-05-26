Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
MIX 108
MIX 108
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whatever movie you’re expecting from Cruella, you’d be wrong. Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of one of their signature animated classics reimagines the famous socialite with a taste for Dalmatian fur as a misunderstood orphan with dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She doesn’t hate dogs; one is her constant companion. That doesn’t mean Cruella is a cutesy adventure for kids, though; it’s a two-hour and 15 minute tour through the London fashion world of the 1970s, with Cruella as a kind of couture superhero, complete with an alter ego, lavish costumes, impressive fighting moves — yes, Cruella appears to know martial arts in this one — and an arch-nemesis to destroy with her incredible powers of fabric construction.

mix108.com
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Fashion Designer#Disney Costumes#Disney Characters#Animated Characters#Dalmatians#Liberty#Vil#Humanizing Cruella#Proud Disney Character#Vengeful Cosplay#Beloved Characters#Dalmatian Fur#Couture Superhero#Lavish Costumes#Adaptation#Classics#Humor#Beauty#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Cruella’ review: A fabulously sharp Disney villain origin story

Cards on the table: Cruella DeVil is my absolute favorite villain. When I was a kid, I watched 101 Dalmatians over and over and I fell in love with Cruella’s fabulous badassery…. and of course her car and driving skills. I’m gonna be honest, I was pretty skeptical when I heard that Emma Stone was going to be playing her. Glenn Close did such an incredible job in both live action remakes that it was difficult for me to imagine anyone else playing her. And to be honest, I was having trouble picturing Stone playing Cruella in a quality manner…. BUT I must say that she impressed me as a young Cruella. I was impressed by more than Stone though, I was impressed by the vast majority of the film.
PetsPosted by
Distractify

The 'Cruella' Prequel Isn't Totally Sure How Cruella De Vil Feels About Dogs

In the 1996 101 Dalmatians, Cruella de Vil wants Anita and Roger's Dalmatian puppies so she can skin them and sell their coats. Why puppies? Because their coats are softer, obviously. 2021's prequel, Cruella, serves to give the villain an origin story that explains why Cruella is so, well, cruel. But are puppies involved? Does she hate them? Cruella may have a complicated relationship with dogs, but she doesn't really hate them.
Beauty & Fashionfangirlish.com

‘Cruella’ Movie Review: This Villain Is In A League of Her Own

Coming into Disney+’s Cruella I was skeptical. Seriously, another adaptation? But with a villain twist? Been there, done that. But then I thought, if we can have multiple Joker’s in one lifetime, then we can have all the villain stories and then some. Same thing goes for adaptations. No one complains when there are multiple Spiderman’s. So, I cut Cruella a break, didn’t go back and watch 101 Dalmatians, and gave Cruella a chance.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Emma Stone Explains Why She Didn't Carry Cruella's Signature Cigarette Holder

As any fan of 101 Dalmatians is well aware, there are several things that make Cruella de Vil iconic: her black-and-white hair, her personal style, and her signature cigarette holder—complete with a swirl of toxic yellow smoke. But fans were quick to notice that the accessory was missing from Disney's new villain origin story, Cruella, and Emma Stone went ahead and explained why.
MoviesCosmopolitan

'Cruella' Star Paul Walter Hauser Shuts Down Negative Reviews

Disney's new live action Cruella is getting mixed (but generally positive!) reviews, and actor Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Horace, isn't here for the bad ones. The actor recently, and some might say saltily, hit back on Twitter at a less than stellar recent review, and then went into his feelings about negative reviews during an interview with Insider.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star hits back at negative reviews of Disney movie

Cruella actor Paul Walter Hauser has taken aim at the live-action Disney movie's critics. Featuring Oscar-winning duo Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in the main roles of Cruella de Vil and Baroness von Hellman, this punk-tinged origin story of the dog-hunting villainess received a mixed reception upon its release last week (May 28).
Beauty & Fashionwmay.com

Cruella – Movie Review [Spoilers]

From the company that brought you the “Happiest Place On Earth,” comes a movie that asks: “could we get people to sympathize with a psychopath dog killer?”. No one really asked how Cruella DeVille became the evil woman she is, but Disney is willing to answer it for you anyways. (Arguably) Unnecessary prequels and origin stories tend to take someone awful like say Darth Vader, a mass murdering Sith Lord and makes them someone you kind of root for until they literally murder children. Welp, now I guess we HAVE to hate them, right?
Moviesyourmoneygeek.com

Do We Dislike Cruella Because She’s British?

Disney’s newest live-action film Cruella has been met with mixed reviews both from audiences and critics alike. Mostly, audiences have been left with similar questions. How do you make an eventual puppy killer into a sympathetic protagonist? Are we even supposed to root for Cruella? It’s up to audiences to make that decision for themselves, but is it possible that our opinions have been shaped simply because of how she speaks?
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Let’s Play D&D With Cruella De Vil

This week we’re inviting with Cruella De Vil to play Dungeons and Dragons, and if that doesn’t scare you no evil thing will. Cruella hit theaters and Disney’s streaming service last week, and it is some weird, campy fun. Nobody’s mind is being changed about how redeemable a woman who wants to wear puppies as a coat is, but if you’re looking for a silly excuse to eat popcorn, Cruella may have it. Of course, one of my favorite excuses to eat popcorn with my friends is when we’re all able to get together and play Dungeons and Dragons, so why not combine the two experiences and figure out how to play D&D with Cruella De Vil herself?
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

The DeVil is in the Details – Cruella Review

Summer 2021 – when all the Disney films put on ice due to COVID finally start getting released. Luca, Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, Shang Chi, and the list goes on. The first in this long-awaited string – Cruella – hit theaters over Memorial Day weekend. It’s one of this new breed of release mechanisms offering the choice of seeing it in theaters, or paying thirty bucks for “Premier Access” on Disney+.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Cruella de Vil’s origin story becomes a meme: See the best tweets

Cruella, the villainous origin story for one Cruella de Vil, has been unleashed onto the world. With it, people are meme-ing things to high heaven. Why? Well, we would say spoilers, but, at this point, it feels like everyone knows this old story. Early on, we learned that Cruella’s (Emma Stone) beloved adoptive mother was killed by a pack of dalmatians set on young Cruella by the Baroness (Emma Thompson).
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Film Review: Hair-Raising Black & White! On-Air Review of ‘Cruella’

CHICAGO – Patrick McDonald of HollywoodChicago.com appears on The Eddie Volkman Show on WSSR-FM (Star 96.7 Joliet, Illinois) on May 28th, 2021, reviewing the new Walt Disney release “Cruella,” opening in theaters on May 28th, 2021. Emma Stone is Estella, who since childhood has been battling her bipolar nature as...
Beauty & Fashionutdailybeacon.com

‘Cruella’ review: A fashion statement no one asked for

At least it’s not “The Lion King” remake. “Cruella” is the most recent live-action Disney movie, this time retelling the story of the classic villain Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians.” The film was written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara and was directed by Craig Gillespie, who previously directed “I, Tonya.”
Beauty & FashionVox

The unstoppable, villainous glamour of Cruella de Vil

Is there a children’s villain out there with more style or panache than Cruella de Vil? Her fabulous car, her cigarette holder, her long red gloves — as a child, I longed to have a rotary phone to dial with the cigarette holder, just like Cruella does in Disney’s 1961 animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. She is pure wicked glamour with skunk-streak hair.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: CRUELLA Is Great and My Favorite Live-Action Film Based on a Disney Character

I know I’m late to the game on this, but I finally had the opportunity to head out to the theater to see Disney’s Cruella. I enjoyed what I saw in the trailers, and those trailers got me excited about seeing the film. I only hoped that the film would be as good as the trailers made it out to be. Well, Cruella ended up being better! It exceeded my expectations and it’s hands down my favorite live-action movie that is based on a classic animated Disney character.