Fremont County, WY

No masks required at CWC after health orders end

wrrnetwork.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Wyoming College reported Tuesday afternoon that due to the relaxation of the State Public Health Orders for colleges and universities, there will be no mask requirement at CWC facilities. The same goes for Social Distancing requirements. However, The Centers for Disease Control continues recommend masks and social distancing for those who are not vaccinated. CWC locations where masks and social distancing are still required include CWC Wind River and CWC Jackson.

wrrnetwork.com
