Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks NBA Pick Prediction 5/16/2021. Celtics at Knicks—NBA pick is New York Knicks -8. Boston is locked as a seven seed and will host a play in game on Tuesday. New York is battling for home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. A win here ensures that since they have the head to head tiebreaker with Atlanta. Celtics in a back to back here also figures to rest many starters. Knicks defensive form good as in their past five games holding opponents to 42.2% shooting. Play New York -8.